v.systems Hits Market Cap of $42.37 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 1% lower against the dollar. v.systems has a market cap of $42.37 million and $1.27 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

About v.systems

Get v.systems alerts:

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,241,850,008 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,241,544 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for v.systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for v.systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.