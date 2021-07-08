Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,063,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,991 shares during the period. Vale comprises about 37.3% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $53,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VALE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 693,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,315,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.