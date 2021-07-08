Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

VVV stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. 4,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,830. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,083,000 after buying an additional 350,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,369,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

