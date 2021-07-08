Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,256,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,094,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

