VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,120,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,644,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,892,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,834,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,034,486. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.91.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

