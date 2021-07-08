Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

