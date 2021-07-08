Vasta Platform (VSTA) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ: VSTA) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vasta Platform to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vasta Platform and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vasta Platform Competitors 301 1115 1400 38 2.41

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 120.73%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 65.37%. Given Vasta Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million -$8.86 million -67.55 Vasta Platform Competitors $454.94 million -$10.45 million 22.76

Vasta Platform’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vasta Platform. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform Competitors -2.26% -12.94% 5.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

