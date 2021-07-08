Venator Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $20,220,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $12,132,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $10,110,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $8,088,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $7,252,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DGNU traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 205,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,695. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

