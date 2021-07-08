Venator Capital Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

DIS stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.90. The company had a trading volume of 267,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $312.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.06. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.81 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

