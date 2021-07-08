Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Up to $11.04

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.71. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 35,084 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $542.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. Analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares during the period. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.