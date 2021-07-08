VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Reduced by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,050 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.