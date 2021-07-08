Victrex (LON:VCT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,634 ($34.41). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 2,632 ($34.39), with a volume of 95,567 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,218.57 ($28.99).

Get Victrex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,477.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Also, insider Martin Court acquired 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Insiders have acquired 427 shares of company stock worth $927,370 in the last quarter.

Victrex Company Profile (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.