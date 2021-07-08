Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,117 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 24.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,514 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after buying an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

