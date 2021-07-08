Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 537 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.