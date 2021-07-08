View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Price Down 7.1%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 31,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,980,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

A number of analysts have commented on VIEW shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of View in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that View, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in View in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in View during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

