Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Stake Trimmed by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Vincerx Pharma worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tom C. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 205,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,466.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VINC traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $14.60. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,753. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Vincerx Pharma Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

