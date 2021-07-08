Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPCE. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 148,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

