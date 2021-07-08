Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,206,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 191,972 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Visa were worth $680,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.11. 241,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,708,969. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $241.04. The stock has a market cap of $459.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.20.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

