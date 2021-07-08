Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) PT Set at C$5.35 by Cormark

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) has been assigned a C$5.35 target price by research analysts at Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Vitalhub from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Vitalhub stock opened at C$3.28 on Tuesday. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$1.45 and a 52 week high of C$3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.27 million and a PE ratio of -52.90.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

