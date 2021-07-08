Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of VNO opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.22. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

