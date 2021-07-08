VouchForMe (IPL) Market Capitalization Tops $183,223.32

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $183,223.32 and approximately $33.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.73 or 0.00860185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005217 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

IPL is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

