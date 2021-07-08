Warburg Research Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.88 ($9.27).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA:SHA opened at €7.35 ($8.64) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.71.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.