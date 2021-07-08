Waves Enterprise (WEST) One Day Volume Tops $261,246.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $12.22 million and $261,246.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

