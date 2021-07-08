WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

WDFC traded up $3.23 on Thursday, hitting $263.77. 10,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,935. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.29.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.