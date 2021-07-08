WD-40 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 850 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,567% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $260.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $183.55 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

