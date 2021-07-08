WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,412 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKQ. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 14,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.38. 54,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,809. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $101.11.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.