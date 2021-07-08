WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,103 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 106.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 64,859 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 29,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,513. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

