WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.89. 94,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,156. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.40 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.