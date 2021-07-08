WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.0% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 172,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,233.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 75,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 221,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,673. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07.

