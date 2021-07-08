WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after purchasing an additional 144,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.87. 79,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,030. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.