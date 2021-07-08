WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after purchasing an additional 144,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.87. 79,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,030. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.