WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.71. 235,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,611. The company has a market capitalization of $206.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $150.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

