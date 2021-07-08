Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,006,214 shares of company stock worth $203,833,188 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

