Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAAU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at $1,243,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at $6,461,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.