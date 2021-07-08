Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $676,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

