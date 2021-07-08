Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 26,392 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,392 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Trex by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TREX. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TREX opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.70. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.