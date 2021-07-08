Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 89,732 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89,732 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in ITT by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 384,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after purchasing an additional 204,570 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ITT by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $93.85 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.20 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.35. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

