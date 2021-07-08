WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.08.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

