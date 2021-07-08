Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $81.35. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares last traded at $81.18, with a volume of 940,972 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

