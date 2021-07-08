Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 736 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,927 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 80.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,966 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Adobe by 136.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Adobe by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 99,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,192,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Adobe by 17.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 153,404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $605.77 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.29 and a 52 week high of $607.66. The firm has a market cap of $288.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

