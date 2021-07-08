Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,404,620 shares of company stock worth $778,896,066. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB opened at $350.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $993.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.97. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

