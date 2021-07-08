Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 49,101 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Life Storage by 35.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Life Storage by 82.5% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Life Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Life Storage by 111.0% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 67,311 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.48.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $112.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.08. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

