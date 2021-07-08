Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 4,408 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $91.94 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $210.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.98.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

