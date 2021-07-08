WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

NYSE WEX traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,616. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that WEX will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in WEX by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth $295,000.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

