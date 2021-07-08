Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after buying an additional 879,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after buying an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $332,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after buying an additional 1,131,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,570,000 after buying an additional 946,787 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WY stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

