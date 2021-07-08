WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Simon Emeny Purchases 1,475 Shares

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) insider Simon Emeny purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, with a total value of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,649.50 ($21.55) on Thursday. WH Smith PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 876.50 ($11.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,733.89.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

