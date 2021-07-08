Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVSC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSC opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

