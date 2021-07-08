Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $970,000 Investment in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,455,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,179,000.

NASDAQ SLCR opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

