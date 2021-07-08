Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAQC. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,850,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $7,425,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,544,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,950,000.

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

