Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $503,000 Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Shares of DCRNU stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

