Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $722,000 Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,028,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSAA opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

